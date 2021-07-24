Team USA basketball star JaVale McGee was taken aback on Saturday when a reporter asked him a strange question about his family.

McGee, who joined the U.S. Olympic roster at a moment’s notice after Kevin Love dropped out and Bradley Beal was forced to miss the Games due to coronavirus health and safety protocols, talked with reporters a day before the team’s first game against France at the Tokyo Games.

“Hey JaVale, welcome aboard, I’m not sure … is your mom still with us,” the reporter asked.

McGee appeared to be a bit stunned by the question.

“That’s a weird question to ask somebody,” he replied.

McGee is a three-time NBA champion who is making his first Olympic appearance for the U.S. in pursuit of his first-ever gold medal. His mother, Pamela, is also an Olympic champion and still very much alive.

Pamela McGee was a two-time NCAA champion with USC and joined Cheryl Miller to help the U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team to a gold medal in 1984. She also had a gold medal in the 1983 Pan American Games in Caracas and the 1984 Jones Cup in Taiwan. She won a silver in the 1983 FIBA World Championship in Rio de Janeiro.

Pamela McGee played professionally for the Dallas Diamonds of the Women’s Professional Basketball League and in the WNBA for the Sacramento Monarchs and Los Angeles Sparks.