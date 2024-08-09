US women’s water polo gold medal pursuit ends in heartbreak after shootout loss to Australia

The U.S. women’s water polo team was handed a shocking loss in the 2024 Paris Olympics semifinals on Thursday, losing to Australia by way of a shootout and ending their hopes of winning a fourth consecutive gold medal.

The Americans led the Aussies through the first three periods, taking an 8-6 lead in the fourth.

Australia’s Bronte Halligan would narrow that margin at the 6:36 mark and tie the score just four minutes later. The U.S. was unable to respond, sending the game into a shootout.

Zoe Arancini was first on the board for Team Australia, but Maddie Musselman would level it out with the Americans’ first penalty shot.

With both sides going 5-for-5, a place in the gold medal match would come down to Musselman after Arancini made the sixth penalty shot for Australia.

Goalkeeper Gabriella Palm would get substituted back in and, in a heartbreaking turn of events, Musselman failed to find the back of the net – ending Team USA’s quest for gold.

The U.S. has won Olympic gold three times in the last six games – 2012, 2016, and most recently in 2021.

They will now settle for a chance to win bronze against the Netherlands on Saturday.

