US women Ross, Klineman win beach volleyball gold at Olympics, defeating Australia

Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman defeated Australia to claim Olympic gold in beach volleyball on Friday.

The team bested Aussies Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy 21-15 and 21-16 in scorching 92-degree heat at Tokyo’s Shiokaze Park.

Klineman, a first-time Olympian, and Ross, who has three medals in as many trips to the Summer Games, needed just 20 minutes to claim the first set. They fell behind 2-0 in the second before scoring 10 straight points to pull away.

Both Ross and Klineman are from California.

“Aussie! Aussie! Aussie! Oi! Oi! Oi!” chants soon gave way to “U-S-A!” as Artacho del Solar served into the net to seal the U.S. victory.

Ross won a silver medal in London 2012 and a bronze in Rio de Janiero in 2016.

In total, the Americans lost only one set in seven matches in Tokyo.

Australia captured the silver, the county’s first medal since the Sydney 2000 Olympics when Natalie Cook and Kerri Pottharst took gold on Bondi Beach.

In the bronze medal match earlier Friday, Joana Heidrich and Anouk Verge-Depre of Switzerland cruised to a straight-set victory over Latvia.