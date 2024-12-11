US swimmers break world record in men’s 4×100 freestyle relay as Americans dominate on first day of worlds

Team USA, led by two-time Olympic medalist Jack Alexy, dominated the men’s 4×100-meter freestyle relay to win gold and break the world record on the first day of the short-course swimming world championships in Hungary Tuesday.

Alexy, who took home his first gold medal in the same event at the Paris Olympics in 2024, broke the American and world championship record with a lead-off time of 45.05 seconds.

Luke Hobson, Kieran Smith and Chris Guiliano completed the relay to win the gold medal and set the world record with an official time of 3:01.66. It eclipsed the previous record by two seconds.

The win capped off a big day for the Americans that included five world records and four golds.

Kate Douglass set a world record in the women’s 200 individual medley with a time of 2:01.63, followed by teammate Alex Walsh in second place. The women’s 4×100 team also set a world record, winning gold with a time of 3:25.01.

American Shaine Casas also set a course record with his gold medal swim in the men’s 200 individual medley.

Competition will continue Wednesday with the women’s 800 freestyle final, women’s 50 butterfly final, men’s 100 backstroke final, men’s 50 butterfly final and the mixed 4×50 medley relay final.