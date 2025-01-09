US swimmer Gary Hall Jr loses Olympic gold medals in California wildfires: ‘Something I can live without’

Olympic gold medalist Gary Hall Jr. was among the thousands of California residents displaced by the wildfires raging across the Los Angeles area this week, and like many, he lost all of his priceless possessions – including all 10 of his Olympic medals.

However, for Hall, he is grateful to have walked away with his life.

In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald , Hall recalled the moment he first saw a “plume of smoke” coming from his backyard. He was on the phone with his daughter when disaster struck.

“I saw the flames erupt and houses start popping. There were explosions. I didn’t have a lot of time,” he recalled in the interview. “Sunset Boulevard was a complete logjam. People abandoned cars and were running for their lives. Police were telling them to do that. My girlfriend was trapped in her car around smoke.”

The wildfires spread quickly. Hall only had time to grab the essentials – his dog and a few personal items.

The home in Pacific Palisades that he was renting was burnt down, and with it all of his Olympic medals, including five gold, three silver and two bronze. He thought about them at the moment, but the seriousness of the situation did not allow him to grab them.

“I did think about the medals. I did not have time to get them,” Hall told the outlet. “Everyone wants to know did the medals burn? Yeah, everything burnt. It’s something I can live without. I guess everything is just stuff. It’ll take some hard work to start over. What can you do?”

Hall described the scene as “worse than any apocalypse movie you’ve ever seen and 1000 times worse.” More than losing his medals, Hall’s home, where he ran a business teaching kids to swim, is now completely gone.

“It’ll be a range of emotions, particularly when it’s time to go back to where the house stood. I’ll shift through the ash and see if the medals melted together. Will I be able to find anything worth saving? Probably not. I don’t know.”

Thousands of California residents were evacuated as fierce wildfires fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds tore through Southern California this week. At least five people are dead as the fires continued to burn more than 27,000 acres on Thursday.