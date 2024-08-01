US swim star Torri Huske captures 3rd Olympic medal in Paris after women’s 100-meter freestyle final

United States star swimmer Torri Huske is heading back to the podium at the Paris Olympics after collecting silver in the women’s 100-meter freestyle final on Wednesday night.

Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom, the world record holder in this event, took gold with a time of 52:16, but Huske wasn’t too far behind at 52.29 to come in second place.

Hungary’s Siobhan Bernadette Haughey, who has turned heads throughout these Paris Games, secured bronze at 52.33.

While Australia had been dominating many events in both men’s and women’s swimming thus far, Mollie O’Callaghan and Shayna Jack couldn’t find the podium as they finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Haughey touched the wall just one-hundredth of a second before O’Callaghan in a thrilling finish.

Huske, the 21-year-old from Fairfax, Virginia, has shined in her second trip to the Olympics for her young career. She has a gold medal after smashing the women’s 100-meter butterfly final while also securing silver in the 4×100-meter freestyle relay with her teammates.

For her career, Huske has four Olympic medals after winning bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Games in the 4×100-meter medley relay.

One of those teammates was Gretchen Walsh, who came in dead last during the 100-meter freestyle final. Walsh finished with a time of 53.04.

Huske and Walsh, though, were able to capture gold and silver, respectively, in the women’s 100-meter butterfly final earlier in these Summer Games.

With this silver-medal finish, Huske’s Olympic Games are expected to be complete, and she has to be happy having medaled in all three of them.

As Team USA searches for more gold throughout these Olympics, Huske’s efforts have led to 29 total medals, which leads all countries in Paris.

