U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson will be prohibited from running the 100-meter race at the Olympics after a positive marijuana test.

The USADA said Richardson accepted a one-month suspension for violating an anti-doping rule. The organization said Richardson accepted the rule.

“The rules are clear, but this is heartbreaking on many levels; hopefully, her acceptance of responsibility and apology will be an important example to us all that we can successfully overcome our regrettable decisions, despite the costly consequences of this one to her,” USADA CEO Travis T. Tygart said in a statement.