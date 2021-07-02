US sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson may miss Olympics for positive cannabis test: reports

American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson tested positive for cannabis last month, putting her chances of competing in the 100 meters at the Tokyo Olympics later this month in jeopardy, according to multiple reports.

Richardson won the 100 meters at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials on June 19 in Eugene, Ore., but tested positive at the competition, a source told Reuters. The positive test result would reportedly invalidate her victory and could lead to a one-month or longer suspension from the sport.

The Jamaica Gleaner and the Cincinnati Enquirer first reported that Richardson may not be able to run at the Olympics. Reuters reported that Richardson is not scheduled to race at the Diamond League events.

A request for comment from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee by Fox News was not immediately returned

Richardson was seen as a gold-medal contender in the event, which hasn’t had an American woman at the top since Gail Devers in 1996.

The sprinter won the trials in 10.86 seconds, one of her five races this year under 11 seconds.

“I am human,” Richardson wrote in a cryptic tweet Thursday.

The World Anti-Doping Agency, which USA Track and Field follows, bans cannabis. Testing positive for a performance enhancement-related drug could lead to a four-year suspension but one used recreationally would more likely be between one and three months.

A source told Reuters 100 meters fourth-place finisher Jenna Prandini had been approached to compete at the Olympics.

