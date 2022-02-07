Team USA alpine racer Nina O’Brien suffered a terrifying crash during her second run of the Women’s giant slalom event at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Monday, suffering a serious leg injury.

O’Brien, who finished the first run with the sixth-fastest time, appeared to lose her balance just before crossing the finish line.

The 24-year-old California native slid across the finish, screaming in pain, before being attended to by medical personnel. O’Brien eventually left the course on a stretcher with what appeared to be a serious left leg injury.

U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team said she was “alert and responsive” following the crash.

According to Yahoo Sports, O’Brien was the third of four U.S. competitors not to finish the event.

American Mikaela Shiffrin, the event’s defending gold medal champion, was eliminated herself after suffering a fall during Monday’s opening run. Swedish racer Sara Hector took home the gold with Paula Moltzan finishing 12th, the top spot for the Americans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.