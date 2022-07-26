FOX Sports 

US senators grant Rob Manfred three extra days to respond to questions about MLB’s antitrust exemption

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A group of U.S. senators gave baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred a three-day extension until Friday to respond to questions about the sport’s antitrust exemption and minor leaguers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during a news conference after negotiations with the players’ association toward a labor deal, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla.
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The senators had made the request to Manfred on July 18, and MLB asked for the additional time.

Richard Durbin, an Illinois Democrat who chairs the Judiciary Committee, and Charles Grassley, an Iowa Republican who is the ranking minority member, are among four senators who asked Manfred a series of questions that could be a prelude to proposed legislation further limiting an exemption created by a 1922 Supreme Court decision.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during a news conference, Thursday March 10, 2022, in New York.
(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

“I kind of reject the premise of the question that minor league players are not paid a living wage,” Manfred said before last week’s All-Star Game.