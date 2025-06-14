US Open’s unforgiving Oakmont conditions prompt expletive-laden outburst from Shane Lowry after missed putt

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oakmont Country Club is snatching the souls of some of the game’s best.

Ahead of this weekend’s U.S. Open, the course’s conditions – most notably the insanely thick rough – was going viral.

From the jump, Shane Lowry struggled in the western Pennsylvania golf course. He shot a nine-over 79 in his first round and followed up with a 78 on Friday, missing the cut.

But during his second round, he let his true feelings about the course be known.

While at 13-over for the tournament on the par-five fourth on Friday, Lowry missed a short putt for par, lipping the right edge. He then let some anger out.

“F–k this place,” he said.

It wasn’t the only time Lowry was visibly upset on the course this weekend.

During his first round, after failing to get the golf ball out of the rough, the Irish golfer ended up taking out his frustrations on a microphone. The piece of audio equipment fell to the ground after Lowry knocked it down.

Some have raised concerns about the difficulties the golf course presents for competitors. Rory McIlroy, who won the Masters in April, said the course “felt impossible.”

Sam Burns owns the solo lead entering Saturday at just three-under par. J.J. Spaun is one shot behind him, with Viktor Hovland in solo-third at -1. Ben Griffin and Adam Scott are both tied for fourth at even, and plenty of others, although being over-par for the tournament, are well in contention on a rainy moving day.

