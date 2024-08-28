US Open fan goes viral for awkward moment with woman during match: ‘Pain’

A U.S. Open fan’s awkward interaction in the stands during a match between Frances Tiafoe and Aleksandar Kovacevic went viral on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

The cameras at Louis Armstrong Stadium had a break in the action when Tiafoe went up 30-0 on Kovacevic in the second set with the two competitors tied 1-1. The broadcast then showed a man returning to his seat with two Honey Deuce drinks – the signature cocktail of the U.S. Open. One of them was presumably for the woman sitting next to him.

However, a man sitting behind him handed the same woman a cocktail – perhaps thwarting the man’s attempt to woo another bystander.

The moment quickly became a viral moment with sports fans talking about it on X.

Tiafoe won the match 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.

The U.S. Open is one of the more interesting places where super viral moments have occurred recently.

On the court, Novak Djokovic was “defaulted” for hitting a linesman with a ball during a match. Serena Williams played her last matches at the Grand Slam event.

Off the court, Megan Lucky became a viral name when she showed off her beer-chugging skills at a few of the most recent U.S. Opens. She received some endorsement deals from the moment.

Alexa Greenfield also became a viral sensation when she dipped her chicken tenders into her soda. It earned her a signature sauce.

