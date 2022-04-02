FOX Sports 

US Open champ Daniil Medvedev says he needs hernia surgery

U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev expects to be sidelined for one to two months after having hernia surgery.

The No. 2-ranked man in tennis wrote on Twitter on Saturday that he has been dealing with “a small hernia” in recent months.

“Together with my team I have decided to have a small procedure done to fix the problem,” the post said. “I will likely be out for the next 1-2 months and will work hard to be back on court soon.”

Daniil Medvedev, of the Russian Olympic Committee, pauses during a third round men’s tennis match against Fabio Fognini, of Italy, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

That timeline suggests Medvedev likely will miss the next Grand Slam tournament, the French Open, which begins on May 22. He reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros last year after losing in the first round in each of his first four appearances there.

The 26-year-old Russian briefly reached No. 1 in the ATP rankings for the first time in February, before Novak Djokovic regained the top spot.

Daniil Medvedev of Russia during a match between Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan as part of day 4 of the Telcel ATP Mexican Open 2022 at Arena GNP Seguros on February 24, 2022 in Acapulco, Mexico.
(Photo by Regina Cortina/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Medvedev beat Djokovic in the U.S. Open final last September, then lost to Rafael Nadal in the final of the Australian Open in January.

At his most recent two tournaments, Medvedev dropped his second match at Indian Wells, California, and then exited in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open on Thursday.