US Open champ Bryson DeChambeau offers to settle Trump, Biden golf handicap debate

Reigning U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau is looking to settle one issue from Thursday night’s presidential debate: What is President Joe Biden’s real golf handicap?

Former President Donald Trump and Biden discussed a number of policy issues during the debate hosted by CNN, but it was the topic of golf that seemed to get both candidates the most fired up.

Trump raised the issue when discussing his fitness, saying he had recently “won two club championships—not even senior—two regular club championships.”

“To do that, you have to be quite smart, and you have to be able to hit the ball a long way, and I do it,” he continued. “He doesn’t do it. He can’t hit a ball 50 yards. He challenged me to a golf match—he can’t hit a ball 50 yards.”

Biden, challenged by the remark, argued that he had managed to get his handicap down to six when he was vice president.

But Trump, an avid golfer, wasn’t buying it.

“That’s the biggest lie—that he’s a six handicap—of all.”

The back-and-forth over golf handicaps went viral on social media, with DeChambeau suggesting a way to settle it.

“Let’s settle this whole handicap debate, I’ll host the golf match on my YouTube,” he wrote on X.

Biden, who later corrected his handicap to eight, said during the debate that he would be open to a “driving contest,” only if Trump could carry his own bag.

DeChambeau’s offer to solve at least one issue raised in Thursday’s debate comes on the heels of his second major victory in the U.S. Open.

The former PGA Tour pro, who has become a fan favorite since moving to LIV Golf, is on a hot streak. He tied for sixth in the Masters, was runner-up by one birdie putt in the PGA Championship and improved his ranking to No. 10 after starting the year at No. 155.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

