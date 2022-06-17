US Open 2022: Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, MJ Daffue steal 2nd round with incredible shots

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka and M.J. Daffue had some incredible shots during the second round of the U.S. Open Friday.

Scheffler, who won the Masters to take over the No. 1 spot in the world golf rankings before missing the cut at the PGA Championship, hit a pitch shot for eagle on the 14th hole from about 60 yards out.

The eagle put him at 2-under for the tournament and among the leaders for the tournament.

He finished the round with a 67 and was 3-under for the tournament.

Moments later, two-time U.S. Open winner Brooks Koepka nailed his own eagle on the same hole. He sunk a putt from about 14 feet away from the cup. Koepka’s eagle put him at 1-under with four holes remaining in his round.

Koepka finished the round with a 67 and was even for the tournament.

Daffue, a Korn Ferry Tour competitor who earned his first U.S. Open appearance, was among the leaders after a 67 in the first round. He hit an errant shot toward a hospitality tent and needed to swing from the fake turf near the tent. He hit a great shot to get in the rough near the green, covering about 250 yards. He marked himself down for a bogey on the par-5.

He shot a 72 for the round and was 1-under for the tournament.

It appeared all golfers would make the cut for the weekend and be in contention to win the major.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.