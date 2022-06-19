US Open 2022: Grayson Murray tosses putter, bends iron over knee during frustrating final round

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Grayson Murray took out his rough fourth round at the U.S. Open on his iron and his putter Sunday afternoon.

Murray, who made the cut at the major tournament for the first time in his career, lingered toward the bottom of the leaderboard throughout the final round.

He would triple bogey on the seventh hole and then angrily launched his putter.

On the 10th hole, Murray’s second shot landed in the rough near a bunker. He then proceeded to try and break his iron over his knee. He would end up bending it.

He was 10-over through the first 13 holes on the final round and 18-over four the tournament.

It was only Murray’s second-ever appearance at the U.S. Open. He appeared to be feeling frustrated at a rather difficult Country Club course in Brookline Massachusetts. He last competed in the U.S. Open in 2013 but missed the cut.

He last made the cut at a major in 2017 at the PGA Championship. He finished tied for 22nd in that tournament.

Murray has one PGA Tour win to his credit – the 2017 Barbasol Championship.

He finished the Rex Hospital Open, a Korn Ferry Tour event, tied for 37th with a 6-under par. He withdrew from the Evans Scholars Invitational before that.