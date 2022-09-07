US Open 2022: Coco Gauff loses to Caroline Garcia in straight sets

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Coco Gauff’s US Open run is over as she lost to Caroline Garcia in the quarterfinals at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday night.

Gauff, the 18-year-old American, fell in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4 as France’s Garcia didn’t allow her any breathing room in this one. In fact, Garcia has yet to lose a set so far in this tournament.

Garcia, ranked No. 17 in the world to Gauff’s No. 12, extended her winning streak to 13 matches, and she enters the semifinals against No. 5 Ons Jabeur as a real threat. Jabeur defeated Alja Tomljanovic, who beat Serena Williams in what could be her final career match, earlier Tuesday.

If there’s any consolation for Gauff, she earned herself a top 10 placement in the world after her 2022 Grand Slam schedule, which is highlighted by her French Open runner-up finish.

However, if Gauff did win, she would’ve been the youngest American to reach the US Open semifinal since Williams. She made it in 1999 at 17 years old and won the Grand Slam.

Garcia becomes the first French woman to reach the semifinal in any Grand Slam since Marion Bartoli did in 2013 at Wimbledon.

Nine deuces were played in this match despite what the sets might say, but Garcia had 24 total winners in this match. Some were spectacular shots that left Gauff searching for answers.