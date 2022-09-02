US Open 2022: Bloodied Rafael Nadal overcomes rough start, freak accident to defeat Fabio Fognini

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rafael Nadal is one step closer to winning his 23rd Grand Slam title after overcoming a rough start in the second round of the U.S. Open and a freak incident with his own racket on Thursday night to defeat Fabio Fognini in four sets.

Leading the fourth set 3-0, Nadal quickly dropped his racket and grabbed at his nose after seemingly hitting himself in the face when his racket ricocheted off the court while attempting to return the ball.

He laid on the court near his bench while a trainer attended to his bloodied nose, which appeared to be injured near the bridge, before eventually returning after a five-minute delay.

“It was just a strong hit. At the beginning I thought I [broke] it, the nose, because I was in shock,” Nadal told reporters during his post match press conference. “It was very painful.”

“It seems like it’s not [broken], I am not sure yet. I think it’s getting bigger and bigger, but it’s just a shock. In some way, I deserved to play that bad for a while,” Nadal joked of his rough start.

“No, just joking. Of course not. Things [just] happen sometimes.”

Nadal dropped the first 2-6, ceding the opening set for the second match in a row this week.

“For more than one hour and a half, I was not competing,” the 36-year-old Spainard said of his performance. “One of the worst starts, probably, ever.”

His troubles continued in the second set, but he was joined by Fognini as both players combined for 39 unforced errors, just nine winners, seven service breaks, and only three holds.

Momentum shifted in Nadal’s favor in the third, and he closed out the match 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1.

“With Nadal, you can’t mess around,” Fognini said. “I let him back in the match, and he kept getting better from there.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.