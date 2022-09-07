US Open 2022: American Jessica Pegula taken down by No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek in quarterfinals

website maker

Jessica Pegula fell to No. 1-seeded Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open Wednesday night in Flushing, Queens.

Swiatek did what she needed to do to finish in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6.

Pegula was much better in the second set, but Swiatek simply raised her game to the same level and finished.

“I’m trying to keep my expectations low,” Swiatek said after the match of reaching the semifinals. She said she wasn’t expecting to get there despite being the top seed.

With the crowd behind her, Pegula went into the tiebreak in the second set with her back against the wall and ended up 4-2 to Swiatek. But it eventually went to 5-4 in favor of Swiatek.

Pegula came up short when Swiatek served for the win and Pegula hit a shot wide.

Pegula would have been the youngest American player to reach the semifinals in the U.S. Open since Serena Williams had she come away with a victory.

Swiatek has won all of her matches in straight sets except for her round of 16 match against Jule Niemeir of Germany.

She will be going up against No. 6-seeded Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus Thursday. It will be No. 5 Ons Jabeur from Tunisia and No. 17 Carolina Garcia, who took down Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals, in the other semifinal match Thursday.

The women’s singles final is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. ET at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The only American remaining in the U.S. Open is Frances Tiafoe on the men’s side.