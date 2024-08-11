US Olympic track star Kendall Ellis says she was scratched 4 minutes before 4x400M relay, left ‘blindsided’

American sprinter Kendall Ellis said she was “blindsided” when she was removed from the 4×400-meter relay at the Paris Olympics on Saturday night.

Ellis was the reigning U.S. 400-meter champion. But she was not a part of the team that blew out its opponents on the track. Instead, Shamier Little, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas and Alexis Holmes dominated on their road to a gold medal.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ellis told ESPN she had four minutes to spare before she was told she was a no go for the medal race.

“I feel very proud of the team that was put out there. I think they ran incredible,” she said. “I also feel disappointed and lied to and embarrassed. I feel like I was blindsided because I was told one thing this morning and, for hours, thought I was running in the final. It seems everyone know besides me.”

Ellis said she woke up to a text message from Mechelle Freeman, saying that she wouldn’t be in the 4×400-meter relay. Ellis said she wanted to make her point in person and when she did, she said Freeman told her to prepare as if she will be competing in the relay after all.

STEPH CURRY ELECTRIFIES TEAM USA IN 4TH QUARTER ON WAY TO GOLD MEDAL WIN AT PARIS OLYMPICS

But before the race, Ellis said another U.S. coach came up to her and said she was sorry that she wasn’t competing. Ellis told her personal coach Quincy Watts about what she heard. Watts then talked to Freeman about the decision and Ellis overheard that she wasn’t going to be in the race.

“That was four minutes before the race,” Ellis told ESPN.

“We had a good conversation [this morning], a good meeting. I’m an incredible relay runner. It was disappointing to not be on the relay, but I’m angry about the way it was done. I don’t feel supported or valued as a member of the team or as a 400-meter runner, and I don’t feel respected.”

Ellis said she’s unsure what she’ll do now that that Olympics are over with.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

USATF didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Elllis won gold in the 4×400-meter relay and a bronze medal in the mixed 4×400-meter relay in Tokyo in 2021.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.