Chloe Kim burst into the global spotlight during the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics when she took home a gold medal in the women’s halfpipe.

Kim was only 17 at the time and was the youngest woman to complete two 1,080-degree spins in a row at the Olympics and was the youngest to win Olympic gold in the women’s halfpipe. Kim’s celebrity eventually landed her a Sports Illustrated cover and on the box of Kellogg’s Corn Flakes.

On the surface, it looked like Kim was on top of the world, but in a recent interview with Time Magazine, she revealed she was far from the summit. According to the magazine, Kim had tossed her gold medal into the trash for a moment before recovering it.

“I hated life,” she said, explaining that her celebrity status made it so that she couldn’t even go out to eat.

“It makes you angry. I just wanted a day where I was left alone. And it’s impossible. And I appreciate that everyone loves and supports me, but I just wish people could understand what I was going through up to that point.”

Kim said she was labeled a “b—h” from fans who had just met her. But she said she was just trying to catch her breath upon her return to the U.S.

Kim is expected to be back representing the U.S. for the Beijing Games. She told Time she has a new trick up her sleeve that she’s “excited” to unveil.

The Olympics are set to begin on Feb. 4.