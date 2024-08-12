US Olympian A’ja Wilson has explicit 2-word description of teammate after close gold medal win

A’ja Wilson praised Kahleah Copper for her performance in helping Team USA to a one-point victory over France for the gold medal in the women’s basketball event at the Paris Olympics.

Copper finished with 12 points off of the bench, including a strong drive for a 2-point basket late in the game and the last free throws. Wilson added 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, but she was asked to describe Copper in the immediate aftermath of the 67-66 win.

“That b—-,” Wilson said.

Copper, with ice in her veins, made it a three-point game with 5 seconds left. If she missed one of the free throws, France’s Gabby Williams’ long 2-pointer would have tied it up. If she missed both, then Williams’ shot may have been for the win.

Instead, the Americans picked up their 61st consecutive Olympic win and their eighth straight gold medal.

Copper currently plays for the Phoenix Mercury. The gold is the first Olympic medal of her career. She was on the team when they won gold at the 2022 World Cup in Australia.

Copper’s teammate, Diana Taurasi, added to her illustrious career with another gold medal.

Taurasi has six gold medals in her career. She’s been on the team since 2004, when the Americans won in Athens.

