US offers ‘substantial proposal’ to bring Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan home from Russia

WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia on drug charges since February, could return to the U.S. after Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed Wednesday that the Biden administration has offered a “substantial proposal” for her return that includes American Paul Whelan.

“In the coming days, I expect to speak with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov for the first time since the war began. I plan to raise an issue that’s a top priority for us. The release of Americans Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner, who’ve been wrongfully detained and must be allowed to come home,” Blinken said Wednesday.

“We put a substantial proposal on the table weeks ago to facilitate their release. Our governments have communicated repeatedly and directly on that proposal. And I’ll use the conversation to follow up personally and I hope move toward a resolution.”

