US men’s gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik goes viral as he shines on pommel horse: ‘American icon’

American men’s gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik went viral on Monday as he waited around during the team final for his chance to secure a spot on the podium with a pommel horse performance.

The Paris Olympics broadcast camera kept showing Nedoroscik getting mentally prepared for his event as he watched his other teammates, Frederick Richard, Brody Malone, Paul Juda and Asher Hong, compete in the other disciplines. Nedoroscik was only needed for the pommel horse.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, he caught the eye of social media users who tuned into the event.

BRAZIL SENDS SWIMMER HOME FROM PARIS OLYMPICS FOR LEAVING VILLAGE WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION

Nedoroscik got his chance to shine on the pommel horse and he delivered. He scored a 15.166.

“It went really well today, I handled the nerves very well,” he said after helping secure the men’s gymnastics team’s first medal since 2008, a bronze. “I worked my whole life up to those 45 seconds.”

Nedoroscik will compete again in the pommel horse final next week.

“This is just another day of doing the gymnastics,” he said. “Sure it’s the biggest stage in the world. It only happens once every four years, but at the same time I’m putting chalk on my hands and doing the horse for the team, it’s nothing different.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has become the specialist the U.S. men’s gymnastics team has needed all along. In 2021, he was the first U.S. gymnast to win a world championship gold medal on pommel horse.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.