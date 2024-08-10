US men’s 4x100m relay team disqualified after botched handoff in final at Paris Olympics

There’s no way to tell if the rainy weather or the absence of American track star Noah Lyles contributed to the U.S.’ disappointing finish in the men’s 4×100-meter relay, but it’s certainly something to consider.

Team USA on Friday extended its medal drought in the men’s event to 20 years after a botched handoff in the first leg of the race led to a disqualification for the Americans.

The team of Christian Coleman, Kenneth Bednarek, Kyree King and Fred Kerley finished the race in seventh place, but were later disqualified after it was found that Coleman handed off the baton to two-time silver medalist Bednarek outside the exchange zone.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bednarek appeared to start too early or too quick and nearly came to a halt in order to receive the baton from Coleman, but the damage was done.

“It’s a little disappointing, especially for America, because we wanted to bring it home,” Coleman said after. “We knew we had the speed to do it… but we are human beings, too. We’ve been through ups and downs in life. This is just another one of those times where we’ve just got to keep our head down and just keep pushing.”

The only time the U.S. has captured a medal over the last two decades was in 2012, but that was later stripped due to a doping violation.

OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST LETSILE TEBOGO TAKES SUBTLE DIG AT ‘ARROGANT’ AND ‘LOUD’ NOAH LYLES AFTER 200M FINAL

Notably absent from the final — and possibly a game-changer if he competed — was 100-meter gold medalist Noah Lyles. Lyles said after picking up a bronze medal in the 200-meter final on Thursday that he had contracted COVID earlier in the week, ending his journey in Paris.

Canada stunned the field on Friday to win gold behind seven-time Olympic medalist Andre De Grasse. South Africa finished second, followed by Great Britain.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The women’s 4x100m relay final was a different story for the Americans.

Sha’Carri Richardson continued to shine in her Olympic debut, earning gold as the anchor leg in the women’s relay. Friday’s win marked 12 gold medals for the U.S. women in that event.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.