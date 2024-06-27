US gymnast Skye Blakely’s Olympic status in question after suffering leg injury during practice: reports

Olympic hopeful Skye Blakely suffered an apparent leg injury while training in Minneapolis, according to reports this week. However, her reaction has raised questions about her status for Team USA gymnastics.

Blakely, 19, was reportedly practicing her floor exercise when she “landed short on a tumbling pass,” per The Washington Post.

Blakely needed assistance to get off the floor and would ultimately need a wheelchair to be taken away.

USA Today added that Blakely was “sobbing” when the injury occurred. Also, U.S. gymnastics official Chellsie Memmel hugged Blakely’s coaches as well.

While there has been no word officially on Blakely’s injury, the initial reactions from her and those around her did not seem promising.

Blakely has been a favorite to be a part of this year’s Olympic gymnastics team, which takes only five competitors to Paris.

While all eyes are on Simone Biles, Blakely finished second behind the Olympic veteran at the U.S. championships in June. She has also been a part of the U.S. teams that won gold in each of the last two world championships.

Despite her prowess, Blakely has not been able to compete in the Olympics, as she suffered an injury before the trials last time prior to the Toyko Games. It would be a brutal series of events for Blakely if she is unable to compete for her spot on the national team again.

The Olympic trials are scheduled to begin Friday, with the final squad chosen on Sunday.

