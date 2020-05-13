US Army veteran, 60, wins Arizona golf event using only putter

An amateur golfer putted his way to victory at an Arizona event over the weekend.

Anthony Griggs, a 60-year-old Army veteran, is among the newcomers of the Golfweek Amateur Tour. He went on to win the D Flight at Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, shooting an 84.

Griggs, remarkably, used only a putter during the entire round, according to Golfweek. The Gary, Ind., native moved to Arizona in 2001 and started using a putter while playing after he lost interest in the sport. It was suggested by a friend that he used the putter to increase the difficulty.

Griggs was set to use a Scotty Cameron putter for the tournament, which runs for about $400 on the traditional golf equipment websites. However, he broke it while practicing.

According to Golfweek, Griggs went to a nearby goodwill store and bought a Wilson Staff putter for $2.99 that he used for the event. He won by six strokes. He also made one birdie during his round. Nobody else listed in the top 11 recorded a birdie.

He has played in other events around the state before, including the Waste Management Pre-Qualifier and the Kadima Ventures Pro-Am.

Griggs gets to participate in the B Flight for the next event.