U.S. Army 1st Lt. Amber English made history Monday when she won a gold medal in Olympic skeet shooting.

English set an Olympic record hitting 56 of 60 targets to knock off Italy’s Diana Bacosi. The Italian shooter was the gold medalist in the event in the 2016 Rio Games.

English missed two of her final 30 targets to defeat Bacosi.

The 31-year-old Colorado shooter won the first gold medal of her career. She came into the Games having won a gold medal in skeet team and a bronze medal in skeet at the 2018 World Championships in Changwon.

English is a 1st lieutenant with the World Class Athlete Program (WCAP) in the U.S. Army’s Marksmanship Unit in Ft. Benning, Georgia. She had missed the Olympic team for the 2012 and 2016 Games

The WCAP allows soldier-athletes to “perform at the international level while also serving their nation in the military.” The members train all year for the Olympics and the Paralympics.

Including English, there are nine U.S. Olympians currently in the WCAP – Naomi Graham in boxing, Nickolaus Mowrer in 25-meter air pistol and 50-meter 3-position rifle, Sandra Uptagrafft in 25-meter air pistol and 25-meter sport pistol, Amro Egleziry in modern pentathlon, Ildar Hafizov in Greco-Roman wrestling, Samantha Schultz in modern pentathlon, Bernard Keter in 3,000-meter steeplechase and Alejandro Sanchez in Greco-Roman wrestling.