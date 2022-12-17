US ambassador to UN visits Fox Sports in Qatar for World Cup

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States Ambassador to the United Nations, visited the Fox Sports studio in Doha, Qatar, as she prepares to attend the Closing Ceremonies of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The White House announced on Wednesday that Thomas-Greenfield would lead the Presidential Delegation to Qatar.

The closing ceremony of the 2022 World Cup will take place prior to the start of the final between Argentina and France.

“The final ceremony will last 15 minutes and reference the world coming together for the 29 days of the tournament through poetry and music,” FIFA said.

It will conclude the first-ever World Cup in the Middle East that saw the first African country reach the semifinal stage.

Morocco, competing in its sixth World Cup, shockingly came in first in Group F and defeated Spain and Portugal on its way to the semifinal.

After losing to France, Morocco ended its incredible World Cup run on Saturday with a loss to Croatia in the third-place match.

All eyes now turn to the final on Sunday, as Lionel Messi and Argentina look to win its first World Cup since 1986.

France has a chance at history as they attempt to become the first back-to-back winners of the World Cup since Brazil won consecutive titles in 1958 and 1962.

The World Cup will then turn to North America in 2026, as Canada, Mexico, and the United States will play host.

Eleven U.S. cities will host games in 2026, including Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York/New Jersey, and Boston.