Urban Meyer’s job security murky amid video, poor start to season: report

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer is still feeling the heat over a viral video from last week that showed another woman dancing near his lap at an Ohio bar days after his Thursday night loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Meyer’s appearance in the video immediately raised eyebrows. He’s come under fire for not only being around a woman who is not his wife but for not going back to Jacksonville with his team after the loss. The coach elected to stay back in Columbus to see some of his family.

While Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued a scathing statement about the issue and Meyer offered an apology over the incident, Pro Football Talk reported Sunday the “situation is far from over.”

The report speculated that Meyer’s future as head coach could depend on whether his statement about letting general manager Trent Baalke know in advance that he was going to stay behind in Ohio. Pro Football Talk reported the players and staff didn’t know Meyer wasn’t traveling back until they were on the plane ride home.

The other scenario that could cost Meyer his job is the other factors leading up to the bar incident. Meyer hired former Iowa coach Chris Doyle amid accusations of making racist comments, alleging he was taking vaccination status into account when making roster cut decisions and losing the first four games of the season.

Meyer issued a statement apologizing for his actions but on Tuesday evening he spoke on a radio show and revealed that conversations with the team have been “horrible.”

“The ownership of this team is with the players,” Meyer said of Sunday’s game via Pro Football Talk. “I don’t believe that’s in my court. … The leaders on the team are going to make that decision. It depends on how much trust you have built up with them, how we structure everything this week and focus on winning that game.”

He continued, “I’m going to be extremely clear as I can. Our staff is working their tails off. But you know as well as I do that the ownership of this team is with the players.”

Winning may fix everything, but it’s unclear whether a Week 5 win over the Tennessee Titans would help his job security.

