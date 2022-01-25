Urban Meyer recently opened up about his brief stint in the NFL as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars during an interview with Outkick’s “Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich.”

“It was the worst experience I’ve had in my professional lifetime,” Meyer explained. “What really got me — I almost don’t want to say people accept it, I mean, you lose a game, and you just keep … I would seriously have self-talk.”

“I went through that whole depression thing too where I’d stare at the ceilings and (think), ‘Are we doing everything possible?’ Because I really believed we had a roster that was good enough to win games. I just don’t think we did a great job.”

Just 13 games into his first year as an NFL head coach, Meyer was fired after leading Jacksonville to a 2-11 record. Over the course of the season, Meyer ran into multiple controversies with players and staff, and he caused tensions within the organization as well.

Meyer also denied an allegation from ex-kicker Josh Lambo that he kicked the player during a practice in August.

“I certainly did not,” Meyer said. “To say I didn’t tap him with my foot … to kick someone? Come on. I’ve done this 37 years. Kick a player? The other players came up to me and said, ‘We saw the whole thing.’ Because I’d mostly forgotten about it.”

Meyer, 57, signed a five-year deal with the Jaguars, who will own the first overall pick in the NFL Draft for a second-straight year. Last draft, Jacksonville took quarterback Trevor Lawrence out of Clemson with the top selection.

Meyer did not elaborate on what the future holds in his career.