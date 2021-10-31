Urban Meyer receives passionate support from Jags owner

Rumors are beginning to spread that Urban Meyer is a one-and-done head coach for the Jaguars. However, team owner Shad Khan, who seemed embarrassed over Meyer’s actions last month, isn’t giving up just yet.

An anonymous source told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that Khan was “all-in” on Urban Meyer. Khan spoke after week 6’s win over the Dolphins that seemed to back up this report.

“I couldn’t ask for anything more from the players,” he said. “The cohesiveness and the strength to pull it out. This is where the impression from the outside is very different from the inside…I mean, there there are a lot of times and I’m not just talking about football, in business situations, what you read is so different from what the reality is and this is one of those cases. I wasn’t surprised, I believe in us.”

Although Urban Meyer is spoken about like an immature child by just about anyone he’s dealt with in the past, what Shad Khan said here is accurate. Not that I necessarily believe he has total faith in this group, but the fact that our media’s job is to make situations sound better or worse for clicks. This makes supporting a head coach you hired more difficult to support because the media is spreading messages that benefit their brand, rather than spreading truth.

It’s entirely possible that the Jaguars’ situation isn’t as bad as it appears. That said, they’re well on their way to losing to a Russell Wilson-less Seahawks team, making them 1-6.

Is Shad Khan bluffing? Or will Urban Meyer last another year to make it work with Trevor Lawrence?