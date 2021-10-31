FOX Sports 

Urban Meyer receives passionate support from Jags owner

Rumors are beginning to spread that Urban Meyer is a one-and-done head coach for the Jaguars. However, team owner Shad Khan, who seemed embarrassed over Meyer’s actions last month, isn’t giving up just yet.

An anonymous source told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that Khan was “all-in” on Urban Meyer. Khan spoke after week 6’s win over the Dolphins that seemed to back up this report.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – JULY 29: Shad Khan, Owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, looks on during Training Camp at TIAA Bank Field on July 29, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.
(James Gilbert/Getty Images)

“I couldn’t ask for anything more from the players,” he said. “The cohesiveness and the strength to pull it out. This is where the impression from the outside is very different from the inside…I mean, there there are a lot of times and I’m not just talking about football, in business situations, what you read is so different from what the reality is and this is one of those cases. I wasn’t surprised, I believe in us.”

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer listens to a question during a practice and media availability by the Jacksonville Jaguars at Chandlers Cross, England, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. The Jaguars will plat the Miami Dolphins in London on Sunday.
(AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Although Urban Meyer is spoken about like an immature child by just about anyone he’s dealt with in the past, what Shad Khan said here is accurate. Not that I necessarily believe he has total faith in this group, but the fact that our media’s job is to make situations sound better or worse for clicks. This makes supporting a head coach you hired more difficult to support because the media is spreading messages that benefit their brand, rather than spreading truth.

It’s entirely possible that the Jaguars’ situation isn’t as bad as it appears. That said, they’re well on their way to losing to a Russell Wilson-less Seahawks team, making them 1-6.

Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars wipes his face with a towel during the game against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.
(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Is Shad Khan bluffing? Or will Urban Meyer last another year to make it work with Trevor Lawrence?