The Jacksonville Jaguars’ quarterback competition is continuing to heat up with first-year head coach Urban Meyer gushing over the underdog just days before the preseason kicks off on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns.

Meyer told reporters this week that the competition between Gardner Minshew and the former No.1 overall draft pick, Trevor Lawrence, is still ongoing. Despite not elaborating, Meyer did shed some light on his relationship with one of his signal-callers.

PATRIOTS KICKER QUINN NORDIN WAS LOOKING FOR JOBS ON LINKEDIN BEFORE SIGNING WITH NEW ENGLAND

“I didn’t know Minshew. I knew his [college] coach very well, Mike Leach,” he said, via ESPN. “I don’t say we got off to a bad start, but I just didn’t see very much of him – but he’s earned my respect. I love that guy.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM.

Minshew struggled last season, going 1-7 in games where he was the starter. He threw 2,259 yards for 16 touchdowns and just five interceptions but a nagging thumb injury kept him sidelined.

He turned things around greatly in the offseason, completing 70% of his passes for 16 touchdowns and one interception in the first two weeks of training camp, according to ESPN.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He’s a warrior-competitor. He’s a fighter. I told him that,” Meyer continued. “I’ve just got great respect for Minshew. He brings it every day. Every day.”

Both quarterbacks will get the chance to make their case when the Jaguars take on the Browns in Jacksonville Saturday night.