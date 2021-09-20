Urban Meyer pleads with Jaguars fans to ‘hang in there’ after Broncos loss

Coach Urban Meyer is pleading with Jaguars fans to be patient after the team’s disastrous performance against the Denver Broncos on Sunday night.

After going 0-2, the Jaguars released an unusual message from Meyer addressing Jacksonville’s frustrated fans.

“Hang in there with us. We’re going to get better,” the statement began. “The one thing about Jacksonville and the 904, go to sleep knowing there’s not going to be any group working harder to get this thing flipped.”

Meyer’s message prompted several reactions on Twitter.

The Jaguars’ struggles on Sunday were headlined by rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s lackluster performance. He went 14-for-33 with just 118 yards and one touchdown. This weekend marked just the 19th time in franchise history that the Jags finished with fewer than 200 yards of offense.

“We’re going to get better. We’re close,” Lawrence said after the game. “Obviously last week and this week doesn’t look great when you look at the numbers, but I really feel like we’re close and we’ve just got to make some more plays and stick together.”

Lawrence now has five picks in two games. In the season opener against the Houston Texans, the former No. 1 overall pick completed 28 of 51 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns.

Meyer stood by Lawrence, hopeful that change will come as he plays more games.

“On Thursday he was 25 of 25 or 25 of 26; had a great Thursday practice,” he told reporters after the game. “I saw what happened on that first drive, what happened in practice but after that, it was just a hundred and a handful of yards. I see a very good leader, an exceptional talent, and hopefully a guy the game is going to start slowing down for more and more as he gets more reps.”

