Ukrainian UFC fighter has message for Vladimir Putin: ‘F— you, b—-!’

Ukrainian UFC fighter Maryna Moroz has a special message for Vladimir Putin.

“F— you, b—-!” Moroz told TMZ Sports. “I love my country. Don’t touch Ukraine!”

Moroz, who is fighting in five days, spoke to the website amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. She is scheduled to take on Kazakhstan’s Mariya Agapova in less than a week, but her homeland is on her mind, and she’s worried about her family.

Born in Vilnohirsk, Ukraine, Moroz says the situation is so bad back at home that her father began making grenades at home.

“It’s hard time for Ukraine,” she said. “I want to support my country, my president, whole army in Ukraine, and I want to say we don’t want war. I worry about my family right now.”

Moroz will fight Agapova on Saturday night at UFC 272.

“I will be fighting, and I show that Ukraine people are strong, and my flag will be in the Octagon,” Moroz said.