Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska, sister flee nation during Russia invasion: ‘I love you my country’

Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska revealed that she and her sister fled the country as Russia escalated its invasion of the European nation.

Yastremska said in an Instagram post over the weekend her parents helped her and her sister get out of the country as bombs were being dropped.

“After spending two nights in the underground parking, my parents made a decision at any cost to send me and my little sister out of Ukraine!” she wrote.

“Mom, Dad, we love you very much, take care of yourself!!! I love you my country! Ukrainians take care of your lives”

On Friday, she revealed she initially made the decision to stay in Ukraine, saying she was staying in Odesa.

“So much pain and fear!” she wrote.

“I’m in my home town and staying in with my family. I haven’t left home to do my favorite job. There’s a war in Ukraine! I love you all and I genuinely believe that peace will be restored soon!”

Yastremska is set to play Belgian Ana Bogdan in the round of 32 at the Lyon Open. The 21-year-old has three career titles and finished as high as the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2019.

Ahead of the tournament, she admitted it was tough to focus.

“It’s hard to be on the court when all thoughts about Ukraine, and family,” she wrote.