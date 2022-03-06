Ukrainian fighter Maryna Moroz emotional following win at UFC 272

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian UFC fighter Maryna Moroz came away with a victory over Mariya Agapova at UFC 272 on Saturday night and immediately broke down into tears after the fight because of what she and her family are going through regarding Vladimir Putin’s invasion of her country.

Moroz, who put Agapova into an arm-triangle choke in the second round, spoke to Joe Rogan in the octagon after she pulled out the win and spoke about the heartbreaking attacks on her country.

“My family is in Ukraine. I had a hard week. I worried, I cried, because my family is right now in a bad situation,” Moroz said. “Thank you to everyone who messaged me, because this week was hard for me. I want to cry because of this war my country is in. It’s a hard time for Ukraine.

Moroz added: “I want to support my country, my president, whole army in Ukraine, and I want to say we don’t want war. I worry about my family right now.”

Before the fight, Moroz had a special message for Putin.

“F— you, b—-!” Moroz told TMZ Sports. “I love my country. Don’t touch Ukraine!”