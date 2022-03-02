Ukraine war: How Russia’s invasion has reverberating effects on sports world

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has reverberated across the sports world and is affecting the status of Russian and Belarusian athletes who take part in international competitions.

International sporting bodies have cracked down on the countries by either eliminating any mention of them within the competitions or barring athletes from those nations outright as Russia’s unprovoked incursion into Eastern Europe continues.

Here are some of the steps they have taken.

International Olympic Committee

The IOC disciplined Russia and Belarus for what it called the “breach of the Olympic Truce” over the invasion of Ukraine. The IOC recommended that international sports federations and organizers bar Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from international competition and prohibit athletes from participating in events under the name of Russia or Belarus.

The new resolutions came after the IOC recommended that sporting events be pulled from Russia and Belarus.

FIFA/UEFA

All Russian international soccer teams and clubs were indefinitely suspended by FIFA and UEFA – the governing bodies for global soccer and European soccer, respectively.

“Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people,” their joint statement read.

FIBA

FIBA, which governs international basketball, announced Russian teams and officials will be barred from FIBA Basketball and 3×3 Basketball competitions indefinitely.

“FIBA strongly condemns violence and hopes peace will urgently prevail,” FIBA said in a statement.

International Skating Union

The International Skating Union said it would bar Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in upcoming events until further notice. It means Olympic champion Anna Shcherbakova and embattled 15-year-old figure skater Kamila Valieva won’t see competition.

“The ISU Council reiterates its solidarity with all those affected by the conflict in Ukraine and our thoughts are with the entire Ukrainian people and country. The ISU Council reaffirms its full solidarity with the ISU Members in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Speed Skating Federation and the Ukrainian Figure Skating Federation. The ISU Council will evaluate possibilities for swift humanitarian assistance to its Ukrainian ISU Members,” the ISU said.

International Skiing Federation

The International Skiing Federation (FIS) barred Russian athletes from competition. Russian athletes won 11 Olympic medals in Beijing just last month. The organization said it unanimously voted to stay in line with the IOC’s recommendations on Russian and Belarusian athletes.

“To ensure the safety and security of all athletes at FIS competitions, the FIS Council decided unanimously, in line with the IOC recommendation, that with immediate effect, no Russian or Belarusian athlete shall participate in any FIS competition at any level through the end of the 2021-2022 season,” the FIS said.

World Athletics

World Athletics, which oversees track and field, cross country running, road running, racewalking, mountain running, and ultra-running competitions, sanctioned Russian and Belarusian athletes as well.

“All athletes, support personnel and officials from Russia and Belarus will be excluded from all World Athletics Series events for the foreseeable future, with immediate effect,” World Athletics said.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe, who won four Olympic medals, condemned Russia’s actions.

“The world is horrified by what Russia has done, aided and abetted by Belarus. World leaders sought to avoid this invasion through diplomatic means but to no avail given Russia’s unswerving intention to invade Ukraine. The unprecedented sanctions that are being imposed on Russia and Belarus by countries and industries all over the world appear to be the only peaceful way to disrupt and disable Russia’s current intentions and restore peace.,” Coe said.

“Anyone who knows me will understand that imposing sanctions on athletes because of the actions of their government goes against the grain. I have railed against the practice of politicians targeting athletes and sport to make political points when other sectors continue about their business. This is different as governments, business and other international organizations have imposed sanctions and measures against Russia across all sectors. Sport has to step up and join these efforts to end this war and restore peace. We cannot and should not sit this one out.”

International Volleyball Federation

The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) were declared ineligible for international and continental competitions.

“Following the initial decisions adopted by the FIVB to remove official events from Russia, the FIVB Board of Administration has confirmed that all Russian and Belarusian national teams, clubs, officials and beach volleyball and snow volleyball athletes are not eligible to participate in all international and continental events until further notice,” the FIVB said.

“The FIVB remains gravely concerned by the ongoing war in Ukraine and its horrific impact on the lives of so many and stand in full solidarity with the volleyball community and people of Ukraine, and sincerely hopes a peaceful resolution can be found urgently.”

FINA

Swimming’s international governing body (FINA) said athletes from Russia and Belarus will be able to compete as neutral athletes from neutral teams.

“Until further notice, no athlete or Aquatics official from Russia or Belarus be allowed to take part under the name of Russia or Belarus. Russian or Belarusian nationals, be it as individuals or teams, should be accepted only as neutral athletes or neutral teams,” FINA said. “No national symbols, colours, flags should be displayed or anthems should be played, in international Aquatics events which are not already part of the respective World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) sanctions for Russia.

“FINA remains deeply concerned about the impact of the war on the aquatics community and the wider population of Ukraine. FINA will continue to carefully monitor the grave situation and make further decisions as appropriate.”

World Taekwondo

Russian President Vladimir Putin was stripped of his World Taekwondo black belt. World Taekwondo announced that Putin’s attacks on the eastern European nation go against the organization’s motto – “Peace is More Precious than Triumph.”

Putin’s status as honorary president and ambassador for the International Judo Federation was also suspended.

International Tennis Federation

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) cracked down on the Russian and Belarusian tennis federations, barring the countries from ITF membership and team competition. But players are still allowed to compete.

“The International Tennis Federation (ITF) condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its facilitation by Belarus. In addition to the cancellation of all ITF events in those countries, the ITF Board has today announced the immediate suspension of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) and Belarus Tennis Federation (BTF) from ITF membership and from participation in ITF international team competition until further notice,” the ITF said.

“The ITF remains in close contact with the Ukraine Tennis Federation and stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.”

The ATP and WTA followed suit. The organizations barred competitors from playing under the Russiand and Belarusian flags. The ATP/WTA combined event set for Moscow in October was also suspended.