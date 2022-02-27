Ukraine tennis star Sergiy Stakhovsky joins military reserves to fight Russia: ‘Proud to be Ukrainian’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian tennis star Sergiy Stakhovsky enlisted in his country’s military reserves as Russia continues its invasion of the country, he said.

Stakhovsky, 36, a four-time ATP Tour title winner who rose to stardom after he beat Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2013, said Saturday that he joined the military last week and was eager to return to his home country to help fight, Reuters reported.

“Of course, I would fight, it’s the only reason I’m trying to get back,” Stakhovsky told Sky News, noting he does not have military experience, but he has “experience with a gun privately.”

“My dad and brother are surgeons, they are stressed out, but I speak to them frequently — they sleep in the basement,” he added, Reuters reported.

In a social media post, Stakhovsky said he was proud of his country and its armed forces.

“I am proud of @ukraine_defence I am proud of @national_guard_of_ukraine I am proud of my president @zelenskiy_official I am proud of every Ukrainian. I am proud to be Ukrainian.

Believe in our military … believe in our invincibility. Glory to Ukraine,” he wrote in a post, according to an English translation.

Dayana Yastremska, another Ukrainian tennis professional, wrote on social media that her family sent her and her sister out of the country for their safety.

“After spending two nights in the underground parking, my parents made a decision at any cost to send me and my little sister out of Ukraine! Mom, Dad, we love you very much, take care of yourself!!! I love you my country,” she wrote on Instagram.

Lesia Tsurenko, another Ukrainian tenis player, called for the tennis community to united together to support Ukraine and to condemn Russian aggression.

“It’s just unacceptable that people in my country die because of political ambitions of [a] Russian dictator!” she wrote in a post. “I just want peace and want to be able to come back home.”