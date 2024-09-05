Ugandan Olympic runner dies after being set on fire by boyfriend, officials say

An Olympic marathon runner, who police say was set on fire by her boyfriend over a land dispute, died Thursday at a Kenyan hospital where she was being treated.

Rebecca Cheptegei was 33.

The Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret confirmed her death. Owen Menach, a spokesperson for the hospital, said she died early in the morning after her organs failed. She was fully sedated once she was admitted to the hospital. She suffered burns on about 80% of her body.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Joseph Cheptegei, Rebecca’s father, was aggrieved while talking to reporters and hoped to get justice.

“As it is now, the criminal who harmed my daughter is a murderer and I am yet to see what the security officials are doing,” her father said. “He is still free and might even flee.”

Dickson Ndiema was accused of setting Cheptegei on fire. Police said he bought a can of gasoline, poured it on her and set her ablaze over a disagreement. He was also burned in the incident and was being treated at the same hospital but was “improving and stable,” according to officials.

RYAN CROUSER EYES ANOTHER GOLD AT 2028 LOS ANGELES OLYMPICS, CHANCE TO ‘RETIRE ON AMERICAN SOIL’

According to a police report, the couple were overheard fighting over land where the house was built before the fire was started. Cheptegei bought land in Trans Nzoia to be near the county’s many athletic training centers, her parents said.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei, early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence. As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest In Peace,” the Uganda Athletics Federation said.

Uganda Olympic Committee President Donald Rukare called the alleged attack “a cowardly and senseless act that has led to the loss of a great athlete.”

Rebecca Cheptegei competed in the marathon at the Paris Olympics.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2022, Cheptegei won the Padova Marathon and finished in second place in the 10,000-meter race at the Ugandan Championships. She then finished fourth in the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.