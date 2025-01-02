UFL releases 2025 schedule; Stallions look for another title

The United Football League announced its 2025 schedule Thursday.

Week 1 kicks off on Friday, March 28, at 8 p.m. ET with a game between the St. Louis Battlehawks and Houston Roughnecks.

It will be a part of the new “FOX UFL Friday” on FOX Sports during the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Each team will play 10 games, and the UFL Championship will be played Saturday, June 14, on ABC.

“We are thrilled to have exceptional partners like FOX and ESPN, who share our passion for celebrating the game and telling our story to a wide audience,” UFL CEO Russ Brandon said in a news release. “With the launch of ‘FOX UFL Friday,’ we are excited to invite new fans to experience the incredible talent and heart that our players bring to the field. This season promises to be an exciting journey in football, where our athletes elevate the game to new heights.”

FOX will show 20 regular-season games and one of the conference championship games. FOX games will also be broadcast on FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports app, according to the release.

UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE IS THE ‘PREMIER LEAGUE OF OPPORTUNITY,’ CEO RUSS BRANDON SAYS AHEAD OF 2025 SEASON

ESPN will show 21 regular-season games and the other conference championship game. The UFL, ABC and ESPN will join FOX in broadcasting five UFL doubleheaders during the season. The UFL said 74% of all games will air either on FOX or ABC this season.

The San Antonio Brahmas and Arlington Renegades will play Saturday, March 29, in Week 1, and the game will be broadcast on FOX at 4 p.m. ET.

There are eight teams in the UFL entering the 2025 season — the Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas and St. Louis Battlehawks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Stallions are the defending champs. They also won the first two USFL titles.