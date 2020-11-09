UFC's Ramiz Brahimaj nearly loses ear during Fight Night bout: 'Tis but a flesh wound'

Ramiz Brahimaj came into UFC Fight Night on Saturday against Max Griffin with both of his ears intact, but left the octagon trying to keep one of them on his head.

Griffin defeated Brahimaj via technical knockout, but it wasn’t because he knocked his opponent unconscious. The 27-year-old fighter was seen with part of his ear hanging off in the third round, forcing the referee to call the match in favor of Griffin.

UFC FIGHTER BRYCE MITCHELL SLAMS ARKANSAS GOVERNOR IN ANTI-MASK RANT: ‘HE CAN GO TO CALIFORNIA’

“Hello everyone! I am fine! Tis but a flesh wound,” Brahimaj joked in an Instagram post. “On a serious note congratulations to my opponent fought a great fight and am truly happy to share the cage with him and best of luck to him. I will heal up, and get right back on track. From the soul I appreciate all the support I have gotten from all over!! Set backs are nothing new to me so they will only make me stronger. Much love y’all, see you soon.”

Images and video posted to Twitter showed the gruesome injury.

UFC STAR JON JONES CHASES SUSPECTED BURGLAR OFF DRIVEWAY WITH SHOTGUN, VIDEO SHOWS

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES

Cut lips and loose ears are somewhat common in UFC fights given the brutal nature of the sport.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Last year, UFC heavyweight Alistair Overeem suffered a nasty lip injury in his fight against Jairzinho Rozenstruik.