UFC's Dustin Poirier apologizes for taking charity spat with Conor McGregor public: 'I jumped the gun'

UFC fighter Dustin Poirier issued an apology Wednesday for making his spat with Conor McGregor over missing charity funds public on social media.

Poirier issued a statement on Twitter saying he would be looking forward to his July 10 rematch with McGregor but added that he wanted to address a recent back-and-forth with the Irishman regarding a donation to Poirier’s charity that McGregor never followed through with.

“I am very passionate about my charity as you all know. I jumped the gun and took private matters between Conor and my foundation public,” his statement read. “My mistake, we live, we learn. Spreading positivity and doing good is my goal!”

He continued: “I feel like I have brought a negative energy and personal opinions into something I am working so hard on that gives people a reason to cheer and smile. I will take this in stride and continue to fight the Good Fight.”

McGregor, who initially called the fight off after the Twitter spat, did not appear to respond to Poirier’s message.

The two agreed before their second fight in January that whoever won the fight would give some money to the other’s charity of their choice.

UFC President Dana White quickly settled things when he announced Wednesday that the fight was back on and would, in fact, take place in front of a full capacity crowd of 20,000 fans at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

McGregor told ESPN shortly after: “I signed my bout agreement this morning. I’m going to rip this game a new a–hole July 10th. The Mac is back in Sin City! Full house!”