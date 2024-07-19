UFC’s Dana White sounds alarm on what’s at stake in upcoming presidential election

UFC president and CEO Dana White introduced former President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday night.

White spoke to Republican Party members right before Trump was set to accept the presidential nomination for the third straight time.

The 54-year-old Connecticut native told the crowd the stakes have never been higher. He praised Trump as the “toughest, most resilient human being” he’s ever met in his life.

“I know he wants what’s best for the American people – all American people,” White said. “I know he’s running for president to save our American dream. I’m living the American dream and I know the American dream is very real. Whether you were born in this country or came here from someplace else, this is the last real land of opportunity.

“I know President Trump is fighting to save the American dream and that’s what’s at stake in this election.

White continued, saying the country was in a better place when Trump was president and the chose for him was clear.

“I know I’m going to choose strength and security. I know I’m going to choose opportunity and prosperity. I know I’m going to choose real American leadership and a real American bada–.”

White has said that he and Trump have been friends for over two decades. He said in his speech Trump asked him as “a friend.”

As UFC struggled in the early 2000s to become a legitimized sports organization, Trump put on UFC shows at his former Atlantic City casino known as Trump Taj Mahal.

White spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention months before Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in that presidential contest. He praised Trump at the time for taking the sport “seriously.”

Trump’s Atlantic City’s endeavors have either been demolished or bought and rebranded. But White has remained loyal to the billionaire business mogul through it all8-

Trump has routinely been seen at sporting events over the course of his first presidency and while he was running for re-election in 2019 and 2020. While he had been seen at baseball and college football games, he shows up to UFC events the most.

He appeared at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, for UFC 302 following the verdict in his New York criminal trial. He received a rousing ovation as he entered the arena. He even received a few shoutouts from some of the fighters.

