UFC's Dana White offers glimpse into stars' hazy future

UFC president Dana White provided a glimpse into the future for Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor after a big UFC 257 event that saw Dustin Poirier and newcomer Michael Chandler pick up wins.

White first revealed what Nurmagomedov told him about his future in the lightweight division and if UFC fans were hoping that the lightweight champion would return to defend his title one more time they might have been sorely mistaken.

“I did talk to Khabib. And he said to me, ‘Dana, be honest with yourself. I’m so many levels above these guys. I beat these guys,” White said. “I don’t know. But it doesn’t sound very positive. We’ll see.”

Nurmagomedov reportedly told White that he would watch to see the lightweight fights at UFC 257 and then determine whether he would go for his 30th consecutive MMA victory. He told UFC fans he would retire after beating Justin Gaethje.

McGregor lost via technical knockout to Poirier at the event. White tried to provide some clarity on what’s next for the Irishman, according to MMA Fighting.

“I think it will make him hungrier,” White said of McGregor’s stunning loss. There’s two ways this goes — hungrier or I’m done. He’s got the money. I mean when you think about it, I’m a huge ‘Rocky’ fan. This is like ‘Rocky 3.’ When you get off of a 310-foot yacht, you know what I mean? You’re living that good of a life. It’s tough to be a savage when you’re living like he lives and has the money that he has.

“On his way up, he was a young hungry kid. He didn’t have any money and he wanted nice things. He wanted nice suits, nice cars, nice houses. He’s got everything he ever wanted. So I don’t know. It goes this way or that way.”

White didn’t rule out a potential trilogy fight with Poirier. The “Diamond” himself even pointed to a possible trilogy after the fight.