UFC's Colby Covington makes Election Day prediction

UFC star Colby Covington has a prediction for Election Day.

The unabashed supporter of Donald Trump tweeted Monday he believed the president will win a second term in office.

“TOMORROW WE KEEP AMERICA GREAT!!!!!,” he wrote, adding American flag and bald eagle emojis and the hashtag MAGA.

Covington is unapologetic in his support for Trump. He wears a “Make American Great Again” hat during his press conferences and is unafraid of detractors.

When he defeated Tyron Woodley in September, Trump called to congratulate Covington.

“You are a great fighter, man. I’ll tell you,” the president could be heard saying. “You make it so easy, I don’t know how the hell you do it.”

“Thank you so much Mr. President. You gave me the dragon energy when you shook my hand on Sunday at your rally,” Covington replied. “It doesn’t matter if King Kong was in front of me, I was not going to lose after getting to shake your hand and be at your rally.”

Trump went on to commend Woodley during the phone call, whom he called a “strong-looking guy” and a “great fighter” before adding that it seemed like “easy work” for Covington.

Fellow UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal has also been in Trump’s corner.

Masvidal expressed his support for the president last month, claiming that Democrat candidate Joe Biden panders to the Latino community.