UFC star Renato Moicano praises American values, urges fans to read economist’s teachings

MMA star Renato Moicano knocked out Jalin Turner in their lightweight bout at UFC 300 on Saturday, picking up his third consecutive victory.

Moicano then urged Americans to read a book from an Austrian-American economist.

“I love America. I love the Constitution. I love the First Amendment,” Moicano told the fans in Las Vegas. “I want to carry and own f—ing guns. I love private property.

“And let me tell you something, if you care about your own f—ing country, Ludwig von Mises and the six lessons of the Austrian economic school, mother—–s.”

Von Mises was a proponent of free markets in the face of socialism, which was spreading across Europe during his time. He fled Nazi Germany for the U.S. in 1940 and was a professor at New York University.

Moicano, who is from Brazil, took Turner down to the ground with less than a minute left in the second round. He proceeded to go on the attack and caught Turner with a few punches to the face. The refreee came over and stopped the fight.

Moicano hasn’t lost a fight in UFC since 2022. He defeated Drew Dober in February, and Brad Riddell in November 2022. He lost to Rafael dos Anjos in February 2022.

