UFC star Jorge Masvidal is suspected of felony battery in connection with an altercation outside a restaurant in Miami Beach, Florida, on Monday evening, according to a Miami Beach police report obtained by Fox News Digital.

An unnamed victim, who fractured a tooth, claimed Masvidal punched him twice in the face around 10:50 p.m. as he was leaving the restaurant, the report stated. That person invoked his or her right under Marsy’s Law to protect their information, Miami Beach Police Public Information Officer Ernesto Rodriguez told Fox News.

While the identity of the victim has yet to be revealed by authorities, Masvidal tagged fellow UFC star, Colby Covington, in a Twitter video post later that night saying, “I’m from Dade County. You talk this s—, you gotta back it up. That’s how my city rolls, man.”

Video obtained by TMZ showed a large police presence outside the Miami Beach restaurant Papi Steak moments after the alleged incident. In the video, Covington was reportedly heard saying, “He’s over here swinging, trying to come at me, and I ran … how would he know I’m here?”

Police said the unidentified victim exited Papi Steak and was walking northbound when Masvidal ran up from his left and sucker-punched him with a closed fist twice in the face. At least one of the punches was to his mouth and the other was to his left eye, the police report stated.

“You shouldn’t have been talking about our kids,” the unidentified person claimed Masvidal said.

The victim fractured his front left tooth and suffered an abrasion to his left wrist, police said. At the time of the incident, the individual told police that Masvidal was wearing a blue surgical mask over his mouth, a hoodie raised over his head, and sweatpants.

The person said he was able to identify Masvidal by the sound of his voice, and because his long curly hair was sticking out of the hoodie, the police report stated.

UFC stars Nate Diaz, Jake Paul, and Kamaru Usman reacted on social media following the incident, which occurred about two weeks after Covington came away with a unanimous decision over Masvidal at UFC 272 in Las Vegas.

Covington called out Masvidal and former teammate Dustin Poirier after that match.

“I just took care of Miami street trash,” Covington said. “Now it’s time to take care of Louisiana swamp trash. Where you at, Dustin Poirier?”