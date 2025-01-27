UFC star Conor McGregor rips pro-Hamas, Hezbollah protests in Ireland

Conor McGregor on Saturday ripped pro-Hamas and pro-Hezbollah demonstrators who raised the terrorist groups’ flags in a rally that took place in Ireland.

McGregor’s social media post came as Hamas released four female hostages as part of a ceasefire deal with Israel. McGregor appeared to be enraged over the rally.

“To raise the flag of a terrorist organization on Irish soil must become a major crime in the eyes of our state,” he wrote in a post on X. “It will not be tolerated nor lauded!

“Raise a country flag, off your own person, and off of government buildings, yes, no problem. Raise the flag of radicalized terror organizations off of the same.. Big problem.”

One of McGregor’s biggest rivals, Khabib Nurmagomedov, praised Ireland on Saturday for being pro-Palestinian. His remarks came as he saw his cousin Usman Nurmagomedov defeat Irishman Paul Hughes for the Bellator’s lightweight championship.

AUBURN’S BRUCE PEARL SLAMS HAMAS TERRORISTS AFTER 3 ISRAELI HOSTAGES ARE RELEASED

“I know this is not my time to talk, I just want to say one thing,” Khabib Nurmagomedov said, via Bloody Elbow. “With all the things between me and [Conor McGregor] when we were fighting. Don’t forget, Ireland is the biggest supporter in the world for Palestine. Don’t forget about this. We love you guys! You, your government, everybody.

“When we’re inside the cage, it’s only competition. MMA, all about respect. We love you guys because you guys support our brother[s] in Palestine.”

Later Sunday, Israel and Hamas reached a deal to release hostages and allow Palestinians to return to the Gaza Strip.