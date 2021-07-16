Conor McGregor was pictured in public for the first time in Los Angeles after successfully undergoing surgery to repair multiple fractures in his leg sustained during his first-round loss against Dustin Poirier over the weekend.

The UFC superstar was pictured Wednesday sipping on what appeared to be a Modelo beer as he arrived back at his hotel after being released from the hospital following a three-hour surgery to repair fractures in his fibula and tibia.

The pictures, released Thursday, show the Irishman being helped out of the car and into a wheelchair.

McGregor was taken out of the cage on a stretcher at the end of the first round after injuring his leg against Poirier in UFC 264 on Saturday night. Poirier was awarded a technical knockout via a doctor stoppage because of the gruesome leg snap, which appeared to break right above his ankle.

McGregor has been active on social media in the days since the fight, recently claiming that he was already injured heading into the heavily anticipated rematch.

“I was injured going into the fight. People were asking me, ‘when was the leg broke?’ ‘At what point did the leg break?’ Ask Dana White. Ask the UFC. Ask Dr. Davidson – the head doctor of the UFC. I had a stress fracture in my leg going into that cage. It was debated about pulling the thing ou,” he said in an Instagram video.

McGregor said he will be on crutches for at least six weeks before he can begin to “build back.” He has vowed to make a comeback.

UFC president Dana White has suggested that the duo could possibly return for a fourth fight.

“The fight didn’t get finished,” White said, via MMA Junkie. “You can’t have a fight finish that way. We’ll see how this whole thing plays out. Who knows how long Conor’s out, so Poirier will do his thing until Conor’s ready.”

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.